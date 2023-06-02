- GENERAL NEWS
Tokaido Shinkansen Partially Suspended Due to Typhoon
17:28 JST, June 2, 2023
Service on the Tokaido Shinkansen line was partially suspended on Friday afternoon due to heavy rain between Hamamatsu and Mikawa-Anjo stations in central Japan.
Rainfall in the area from an approaching typhoon reached limits at 2:59 p.m. that mandated that trains be stopped.
As a result, Shinkansen trains were stopped at stations between Tokyo and Nagoya on the westbound line and between Shin-Osaka and Hamamatsu on the eastbound line.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Kabuki Star Ennosuke Found Dazed at Home; Parents Dead; Suicide-Like Note Found
-
Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Chiba Prefecture
-
Strong Earthquake Rocks Chiba, Tokyo
-
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke’s Parents Died from Drug Overdose
-
Nagano Attack Suspect ‘Attempted Suicide’ During Police Standoff
JN ACCESS RANKING