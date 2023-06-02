Tokaido Shinkansen Partially Suspended Due to Typhoon

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo



Service on the Tokaido Shinkansen line was partially suspended on Friday afternoon due to heavy rain between Hamamatsu and Mikawa-Anjo stations in central Japan.

Rainfall in the area from an approaching typhoon reached limits at 2:59 p.m. that mandated that trains be stopped.

As a result, Shinkansen trains were stopped at stations between Tokyo and Nagoya on the westbound line and between Shin-Osaka and Hamamatsu on the eastbound line.