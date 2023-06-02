Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
  • GENERAL NEWS

Tokaido Shinkansen Partially Suspended Due to Typhoon

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:28 JST, June 2, 2023

Service on the Tokaido Shinkansen line was partially suspended on Friday afternoon due to heavy rain between Hamamatsu and Mikawa-Anjo stations in central Japan.

Rainfall in the area from an approaching typhoon reached limits at 2:59 p.m. that mandated that trains be stopped.

As a result, Shinkansen trains were stopped at stations between Tokyo and Nagoya on the westbound line and between Shin-Osaka and Hamamatsu on the eastbound line.

Related Article

Heavy Rain Batters Wide Areas of Japan

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING