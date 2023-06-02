Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
  • GENERAL NEWS

Heavy Rain Drenches Kochi Pref., Raising Risk of Landslides, Flooding

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:48 JST, June 2, 2023

The Japan Meteorological Agency said Friday that a linear precipitation band occurred in Kochi Prefecture, causing heavy rain. With a risk of landslides and flooding rapidly increasing, the agency urged the public to take caution.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING