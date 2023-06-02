- GENERAL NEWS
Heavy Rain Drenches Kochi Pref., Raising Risk of Landslides, Flooding
11:48 JST, June 2, 2023
The Japan Meteorological Agency said Friday that a linear precipitation band occurred in Kochi Prefecture, causing heavy rain. With a risk of landslides and flooding rapidly increasing, the agency urged the public to take caution.
