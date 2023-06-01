Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
Sota Fujii, 20, Youngest Ever to Take Shogi Meijin Title

19:30 JST, June 1, 2023

Twenty-year-old challenger Sota Fujii defeated shogi Meijin titleholder Akira Watanabe, 39, on Thursday to become the youngest person ever to take the Meijin title.

Fujii won 4-1 in the best-of-seven Meijin title series held in Takayama, Nagano Prefecture. He has now won seven of the eight major shogi titles.

