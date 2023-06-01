Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
4.4-Magnitude Quake Hits Japan’s Kagoshima Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:09 JST, June 1, 2023

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 4.4 struck Kagoshima Prefecture at 11:28 a.m. Thursday, registering 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale in the village of Toshima.

There is no threat a tsunami, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

