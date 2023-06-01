Typhoon Heads toward Miyako Island, to Approach Main Island of Okinawa Tomorrow

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

A large typhoon was moving northward on Thursday on a path toward Miyako Island in Okinawa Prefecture and other parts of the Sakishima islands, and is expected to reach the main island of Okinawa by late Friday.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, Typhoon No. 2 was about 90 kilometers south-southeast of Miyako Island and moving north-northeast at 15 kph as of 9 a.m. on Thursday. It has a central pressure of 970 hectopascals, and a maximum wind speed near the center of 30 mps.

The agency expects it to change course to the east in the near future.