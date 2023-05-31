Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
Building Scheduled for Demolition Partially Collapses in Osaka

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Debris is seen on the sidewalk in Yao, Osaka Prefecture, on Wednesday morning.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:17 JST, May 31, 2023

OSAKA – Part of the facade of a six-story building scheduled for demolition collapsed onto the sidewalk in Yao, Osaka Prefecture, on Wednesday morning.

A passerby reported the incident to the police at around 9:55 a.m.

No one was injured.

