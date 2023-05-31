- GENERAL NEWS
Building Scheduled for Demolition Partially Collapses in Osaka
14:17 JST, May 31, 2023
OSAKA – Part of the facade of a six-story building scheduled for demolition collapsed onto the sidewalk in Yao, Osaka Prefecture, on Wednesday morning.
A passerby reported the incident to the police at around 9:55 a.m.
No one was injured.
