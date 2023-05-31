- GENERAL NEWS
Typhoon No. 2 Approaching Miyako Island
12:20 JST, May 31, 2023
Large and strong, Typhoon No. 2 is slowly moving northward from south of Okinawa Prefecture, as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
The typhoon is expected to approach Miyako Island and other Sakishima Islands on Wednesday afternoon, and make its closest approach to the main island of Okinawa on June 2. The Japan Meteorological Agency is urging extreme caution against storms and high waves.
According to the agency, the central pressure of the typhoon is 965 hectopascals and the maximum wind speed near the center is 35 meters per second. Ishigaki and Miyakojima cities observed maximum wind speeds of over 20 meters by 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
