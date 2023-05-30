Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
  • GENERAL NEWS

4.5-Magnitude Quake Hits Japan’s Ishikawa Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun

18:12 JST, May 30, 2023

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 4.5 struck Japan’s Ishikawa Prefecture at 5:49 p.m. Tuesday, registering 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale in the city of Suzu. There is no concern for a tsunami, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

