4.5-Magnitude Quake Hits Japan’s Ishikawa Prefecture
18:12 JST, May 30, 2023
An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 4.5 struck Japan’s Ishikawa Prefecture at 5:49 p.m. Tuesday, registering 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale in the city of Suzu. There is no concern for a tsunami, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
