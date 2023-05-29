- GENERAL NEWS
Riders Forced to Walk Down Fujiyama After Roller Coaster Stalls 70m in the Air
13:41 JST, May 29, 2023
FUJIYOSHIDA, Yamanashi — A large roller coaster at Fuji-Q Highland in Fujiyoshida, Yamanashi Prefecture, stalled while it was 70 meters in the air on Sunday evening.
The Fujiyama roller coaster was carrying 17 thrill seekers at the time of the sudden stoppage. Amusement park staff guided the stranded passengers to the ground using emergency steps that run along the track.
No one was injured during the incident.
According to park officials, the roller coaster stopped when its safety system was engaged at around 6:50 p.m., shortly after departure and while it was heading toward the highest point of the track.
The park said it is looking into the cause of the accident.
