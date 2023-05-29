Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
Rainy Season Begins in Kyushu’s Northern Region and Other Parts of Japan, According to Japan Meteorological Agency

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Japan Meteorological Agency

The Yomiiuri Shimbun

12:31 JST, May 29, 2023

The Japan Meteorological Agency announced on Monday that the rainy season has appeared to start in northern Kyushu, Shikoku, Chugoku, Kinki, and Tokai regions. The arrival is six days earlier than the average in northern Kyushu, seven days earlier in Shikoku, and eight days earlier in Chugoku, Kinki, and Tokai.

