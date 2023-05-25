Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
Car Crashes into Police Station in Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:26 JST, May 25, 2023

CHIKUGO, Fukuoka — A call was placed to a local fire department around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday to report that a car had crashed into Chikugo Police Station in Chikugo, Fukuoka Prefecture. According to the city’s fire department, the car caught fire and a man in his 20s suffered burns and was taken to hospital.

