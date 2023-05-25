- GENERAL NEWS
Car Crashes into Police Station in Japan
17:26 JST, May 25, 2023
CHIKUGO, Fukuoka — A call was placed to a local fire department around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday to report that a car had crashed into Chikugo Police Station in Chikugo, Fukuoka Prefecture. According to the city’s fire department, the car caught fire and a man in his 20s suffered burns and was taken to hospital.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Kabuki Star Ennosuke Found Dazed at Home; Parents Dead; Suicide-Like Note Found
- Japan Coffee Shop Serves Joy in Form of 3D Latte Art
- Shohei Ohtani, the Second Player in MLB History to Record 500 Career Strikeouts and Hit at least 100 Home Runs
- Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Chiba Prefecture
- Strong Earthquake Rocks Chiba, Tokyo