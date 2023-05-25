- GENERAL NEWS
Sake Brewing Firm Plants Rice for Sake on Rooftop in Ginza
20:00 JST, May 25, 2023
Hakutsuru Sake Brewing Co. planted rice for making sake on the rooftop of its Tokyo branch office building in the Ginza district on Wednesday.
In 2008, the company developed a 110-square-meter rice paddy, called the Hakutsuru Ginza Sky Farmstead, on the rooftop, which is located 30 meters above the ground, to promote the sake culture from Ginza.
On Wednesday, about 30 people, including the company’s employees, planted about 1,700 seedlings of Hakutsuru Nishiki, a sake rice variety developed by the company.
The rice will be harvested around October. The harvested rice will be processed into raw materials to produce sake.
