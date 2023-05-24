Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke Tells Police He Tried to Commit Suicide with His Parents

Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke, 47, who was rushed to the hospital from his home in a dazed condition on May 18, told the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday that he had tried to commit suicide with his parents, according to investigative sources.



According to the police, Ennosuke; his father, kabuki actor Ichikawa Danshiro IV, 76; and his mother, 75, were found collapsed at their home in Meguro Ward, Tokyo, last week, and the two parents died. What was believed to be a suicide note written by Ennosuke was found in a room of the house.

All three may have taken sleeping pills, and the Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the circumstances.

According to investigative sources, the cause of death of the parents is believed to be psychotropic drug overdose, and there were signs that Ennosuke had taken some kind of drug when he was taken to the hospital. No sleeping pills or other drugs were found in the home.