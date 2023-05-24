- GENERAL NEWS
Insect-Repellent Incense Shipped for Summer from Factory in Wakayama Pref.
17:39 JST, May 24, 2023
Red coils of insect-repellent incense are prepared for shipment at the Kiyou Jochugiku Co. factory in Kainan, Wakayama Prefecture. With summer approaching, the company is in the final stages of peak shipments. The company has introduced a new product this season, designed for camping use with increased smoke output and a vibrant red color to make the coils more visible outdoors. “We’d like our customers to enjoy camping comfortably without worrying about insects,” the chief of the company’s quality control department said.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Kabuki Star Ennosuke Found Dazed at Home; Parents Dead; Suicide-Like Note Found
- Japan Coffee Shop Serves Joy in Form of 3D Latte Art
- Shohei Ohtani, the Second Player in MLB History to Record 500 Career Strikeouts and Hit at least 100 Home Runs
- Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Chiba Prefecture
- Strong Earthquake Rocks Chiba, Tokyo