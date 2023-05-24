Insect-Repellent Incense Shipped for Summer from Factory in Wakayama Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Red coils of insect-repellent incense are prepared for shipment at the Kiyou Jochugiku Co. factory in Kainan, Wakayama Prefecture. With summer approaching, the company is in the final stages of peak shipments. The company has introduced a new product this season, designed for camping use with increased smoke output and a vibrant red color to make the coils more visible outdoors. “We’d like our customers to enjoy camping comfortably without worrying about insects,” the chief of the company’s quality control department said.