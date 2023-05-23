- GENERAL NEWS
Spawning Season for Bigfin Reef Squids off Japan’s Izu Peninsula
13:10 JST, May 23, 2023
Aoriika, or bigfin reef squids, are seen spawning in the sea off Izu Peninsula, Shizuoka Prefecture. In April, a local fisheries cooperative submerged Japanese chinquapin branches for use as spawning beds about 13 meters underwater off Kawana, Ito City. One day in mid-May, about 20 pairs of the squids approached the beds. The female squids were seen laying white sacs of eggs one after another. According to a local diving service operator, spawning season will continue for about another month.
