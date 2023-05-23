Spawning Season for Bigfin Reef Squids off Japan’s Izu Peninsula

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Bigfin reef squids are seen spawning in the sea off Izu Peninsula, Shizuoka Prefecture.

Aoriika, or bigfin reef squids, are seen spawning in the sea off Izu Peninsula, Shizuoka Prefecture. In April, a local fisheries cooperative submerged Japanese chinquapin branches for use as spawning beds about 13 meters underwater off Kawana, Ito City. One day in mid-May, about 20 pairs of the squids approached the beds. The female squids were seen laying white sacs of eggs one after another. According to a local diving service operator, spawning season will continue for about another month.