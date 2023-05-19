Fewer 6th Graders Take Part in Outdoor Activities, Sports in 2022 in Japan

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Fewer children in sixth grade of elementary school in Japan engaged in experience activities in 2022 than nine years before apparently due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey by the welfare ministry showed Wednesday.

The survey found that 32.6% of such children engaged in sea bathing or other marine sports in 2022, a steep decline from 57.4% in a similar survey taken in 2013.

The proportion of students who enjoyed camping, hiking or related activities fell to 49.6% from 58.0%, while that of children who enjoyed winter sports dropped to 20.7% from 32.9%.

The share of children who went to a concert, play or other forms of performing arts declined to 24.8% from 44.2%, while that of those who watched a sports event live fell to 27.9% from 45.8%.