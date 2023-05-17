Japan Experiences 1st ‘Extremely Hot Day’ of Year

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People walk across a street in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday morning.

Japan experienced its first “extremely hot day” of the year as the temperature hit 35.1 C at 2:51 p.m. in Ibigawa, Gifu Prefecture, as a result of a high-pressure system moving across the country on Wednesday.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, it was 34.8 C in Kanna, Gunma Prefecture; 34.6 C in Chichibu, Saitama Prefecture; and 34.5 C in Matsusaka, Mie Prefecture and Shimonita, Gunma Prefecture, by 2:40 p.m. A temperature of 30 C or higher was recorded in 263 other locations by 2 p.m. Central Tokyo also reached 31.5 C by the same time.

The heat will likely continue through Thursday with highs expected to reach 33 C in central Tokyo and 35 C in Maebashi.