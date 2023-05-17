Truck Crashes into Bus Carrying Foreign Students, Killing 3

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Emergency personnel attend the scene of a crash on the Tohoku Expressway in Kurihara, Miyagi Prefecture, on Tuesday night.

Three people were killed after a large truck crashed into a stationary bus on the hard shoulder of the Tohoku Expressway in Kurihara, Miyagi Prefecture, local police said Wednesday.

According to the police, the accident occurred Tuesday night. The three victims, a Japanese woman and two Nepalese men, were standing outside the vehicle when it was hit by the truck.

The man driving the truck was seriously injured.

The bus had been carrying about 40 foreign students from Nepal and Bangladesh.

The police are investigating the cause of the accident.