94% in Japan’s Performing Arts Industry Concerned about AI

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Arts Workers Japan Association President Megumi Morisaki, center, and others express their concerns regarding AI technologies at a press conference on May 8.

About 94% of respondents in the performing arts industry said they were “concerned” about the negative impacts of artificial intelligence, such as on copyright infringement, the Arts Workers Japan Association said on Monday.

The online survey, which was conducted by the association, received 25,560 responses by Sunday evening.

According to the group, some respondents wrote comments criticizing AI art generators, saying artists were being taken advantage of as AI software studies art created by humans and produces something similar. One person called for “a legal system that does not disrespect the dignity of creators.”

“I’m surprised we received so many responses,” said Megumi Morisaki, the president of the association.

Morisaki said the association will convey the results of the survey to the government, along with a request to create policies to protect creators.