Crane Truck Overturns at Construction Site in Tokyo, Killing One Person

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The accident site where a crane truck overturned in Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo, Tuesday morning.

At around 9:55 a.m. on Tuesday, a crane truck overturned at a nursing home construction site in Oi, Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo, and two construction-related vans and a truck were pinned under the arm of the crane. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, a man in his 40s or 50s who was in the driver’s seat of one of the vans was killed. A man in his 50s who was inside the truck broke his right leg.

The police are investigating the cause of the accident. The accident took place in a residential area about 750 meters north of JR Omori Station.