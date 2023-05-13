Garden of 10,000 Roses Blooms in Chiba Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Visitors delight in the many colors of roses now blooming at the Keisei Rose Garden in Yachiyo, Chiba Prefecture. The garden is home to 10,000 roses, which comprise 1,600 varieties. According to the garden, because of the many warm days this spring, the roses bloomed about two weeks earlier than usual. The rose blooms are expected to be in peak form until early June. “It was very soothing to take off my mask and smell the roses,” said a man visiting from Shizuoka Prefecture.