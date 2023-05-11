- GENERAL NEWS
Tokyu Toyoko, Meguro Lines Partly Suspended due to Glitch Believed to be Caused by Lightning
17:44 JST, May 11, 2023
The Tokyu Toyoko Line has suspended its service between Shibuya and Musashi-Kosugi stations after a disruption occurred at some of its facilities since around 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Also, the service between O-Okayama and Musashi-Kosugi stations has been suspended on the Tokyu Meguro Line since shortly after 4:30 p.m.
According to Tokyu Corp. officials, there is a malfunction of equipment related to signals between Toritsu-Daigaku and Denenchofu stations, which is believed to have been caused by a lightning strike.
The company said it is unknown when the service will be resumed.
