Tokyu Toyoko, Meguro Lines Partly Suspended due to Glitch Believed to be Caused by Lightning

The Tokyu Toyoko Line has suspended its service between Shibuya and Musashi-Kosugi stations after a disruption occurred at some of its facilities since around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Also, the service between O-Okayama and Musashi-Kosugi stations has been suspended on the Tokyu Meguro Line since shortly after 4:30 p.m.

According to Tokyu Corp. officials, there is a malfunction of equipment related to signals between Toritsu-Daigaku and Denenchofu stations, which is believed to have been caused by a lightning strike.

The company said it is unknown when the service will be resumed.