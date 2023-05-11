Kampai! Nagano Sake-Tasting Event Held in Tokyo

The Japan News

Nagano Sake Brewery Association Chairman Naotaka Miyasaka gives a toast on Wednesday.

At the Yomoyama Nagano sake-tasting event, visitors could listen to toji master brewers and other sake brewers as they sipped sake from around Nagano Prefecture. The event was held Wednesday at the Asakusa View Hotel in Asakusa, Tokyo, with about 720 people in attendance.

Visitors crowd the Yomoyama Nagano sake tasting event on Wednesday.

The Nagano Sake Brewery Association hosted the event for the first time in four years, hoping that not only sake dealers but also the consuming public — both sake lovers and those who would like to know more about the drink — would understand and become fans of Nagano sake. They plan to hold further events in Nagoya, Fukuoka and Nagano later this year. They hope that foreign sake lovers will come as well.

Visitors who purchased ¥3,000 advance tickets enjoyed tasting a variety of sake as they toured displays set up by the 55 participating breweries, chatting with the brewers.

With a variety of microclimates across its north-south expanse, Nagano Prefecture is home to about 80 sake breweries, the second largest number in Japan after Niigata Prefecture. Each produces sake with its own unique characteristics.

Naotaka Miyasaka, chairman of the Nagano Sake Brewery Association and owner of the major sake brewery Masumi, concluded the event saying: “We are happy to have so many visitors. Encouraged by this, we will continue to make beautiful sake from the mountains.” All the participants then joined in a final toast.

Visitors taste sake as they make the rounds of displays set up by various breweries.

Future events are scheduled to be held on July 27 at the ANA Crowne Plaza Hotel Grand Court Nagoya in Nagoya, Aug. 21 at the Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station in Fukuoka, and Sept. 20 at the Hotel Metropolitan Nagano in Nagano.

For more information, visit the official website at https://www.nagano-sake.or.jp/yomoyama/ .