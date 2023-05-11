- GENERAL NEWS
Strong Earthquake Rocks Chiba, Tokyo
4:49 JST, May 11, 2023
An earthquake measuring upper 5 on the Japan Meteorological Agency’s 7-point scale hit Kisarazu, Chiba Prefecture early in the morning on Thursday. Central Tokyo measuring 4. No tsunami warning was issued.
