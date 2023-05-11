Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
  • GENERAL NEWS

Strong Earthquake Rocks Chiba, Tokyo


The Japan News

4:49 JST, May 11, 2023

An earthquake measuring upper 5 on the Japan Meteorological Agency’s 7-point scale hit Kisarazu, Chiba Prefecture early in the morning on Thursday. Central Tokyo measuring 4. No tsunami warning was issued.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING