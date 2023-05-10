Carnation Shipping at Peak Ahead of Mother’s Day in Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun



People are busily preparing carnations for shipping ahead of Mother’s Day on Sunday in Nishio, Aichi Prefecture, where shipping of the flowers is at its peak this week. The city is known as a leading producer of carnations in the country. At a flower selection facility of Japan Agricultural Cooperative Nishimikawa in the city, employees boxed up carnations from local flower farms in various colors, such as red, pink and white. At this time of year, about 1 million carnations are dispatched mainly to Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya, carrying thank you messages to mothers.