Riverbank Collapses in Hyogo Pref., Flooding Dozens of Homes





Banks about 30 meters wide on the Tenjin River in Itami, Hyogo Prefecture, collapsed due to heavy rain early Monday morning, flooding dozens of houses in the area.

The burst occurred at around 0:50 a.m. There has been no report of injuries.

The Itami city government issued an evacuation alert for 2,088 people in 828 households in the city’s Aramaki district at 1:55 a.m., and lifted it about three hours later.

According to sources, the levee at the site was undergoing improvement work and the concrete revetment was being removed.