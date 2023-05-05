- GENERAL NEWS
Kirigamine Highlands Wildfire Leads to Evacuations from Outdoor Adventure Haven
11:56 JST, May 5, 2023
NAGANO — A wildfire in the Kirigamine highlands in Chino, Nagano Prefecture, caused local officials to evacuate 189 people from the popular outdoor adventure area on Thursday.
The evacuation followed an emergency call from a user of a nearby air field for gliders, who spotted smoke in the area at about 1:40 p.m.
According to Chino Police Station, the wildfire that broke out in the area has burned about 90,000 square meters of underbrush as of Thursday evening. No injuries have been reported.
Due to the fire, the Nagano prefectural police closed a section of the Venus Line road, a thoroughfare popular with tourists, from Thursday evening.
The Chino city government set up a disaster response headquarters and issued an evacuation order for the area that has an enclave of holiday homes.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Tokyo’s Nezu Shrine Hosts Riot of Colorful Azaleas
- Tokyo’s Kabukicho District Gets New Nighttime Attraction
- Snow Man’s Ren Meguro Melts Hearts with Hot Acting
- EU Foreign Policy Chief: Unacceptable for China to Give Russia Military Support
- JAPAN GOVERNMENT SAYS MISSILE MAY FALL OFF HOKKAIDO AROUND 800 A.M. JAPAN TIME