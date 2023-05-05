Kirigamine Highlands Wildfire Leads to Evacuations from Outdoor Adventure Haven

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A fire in the Kirigamine highlands is seen from Suwa, Nagano Prefecture, at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday.

NAGANO — A wildfire in the Kirigamine highlands in Chino, Nagano Prefecture, caused local officials to evacuate 189 people from the popular outdoor adventure area on Thursday.

The evacuation followed an emergency call from a user of a nearby air field for gliders, who spotted smoke in the area at about 1:40 p.m.

According to Chino Police Station, the wildfire that broke out in the area has burned about 90,000 square meters of underbrush as of Thursday evening. No injuries have been reported.

Due to the fire, the Nagano prefectural police closed a section of the Venus Line road, a thoroughfare popular with tourists, from Thursday evening.

The Chino city government set up a disaster response headquarters and issued an evacuation order for the area that has an enclave of holiday homes.