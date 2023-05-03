Bear Attacks Leave 2 Injured in Fukushima Pref.

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

An image photo: Brown bears walk along a slope beside a national highway in Shari, Hokkaido, in search of edible plants and other food in April 2023.

FUKUSHIMA – A woman in her 70s sustained a minor injury as a bear, about 1 meter tall, scratched her face on a mountain in Aizu-Wakamatsu, Fukushima Prefecture, around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday.

She went to the mountain alone to gather wild vegetables.

About 30 minutes later, a male paramedic in his 30s, who rushed to rescue the woman, was bitten on his left ankle by a bear of similar size and also sustained a minor injury.

The Aizu-Wakamatsu Police Station is calling on local residents to exercise caution.