Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
  • GENERAL NEWS

Bear Attacks Leave 2 Injured in Fukushima Pref.

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
An image photo: Brown bears walk along a slope beside a national highway in Shari, Hokkaido, in search of edible plants and other food in April 2023.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:23 JST, May 3, 2023

FUKUSHIMA – A woman in her 70s sustained a minor injury as a bear, about 1 meter tall, scratched her face on a mountain in Aizu-Wakamatsu, Fukushima Prefecture, around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday.

She went to the mountain alone to gather wild vegetables.

About 30 minutes later, a male paramedic in his 30s, who rushed to rescue the woman, was bitten on his left ankle by a bear of similar size and also sustained a minor injury.

The Aizu-Wakamatsu Police Station is calling on local residents to exercise caution.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING