Bear Attacks Leave 2 Injured in Fukushima Pref.
15:23 JST, May 3, 2023
FUKUSHIMA – A woman in her 70s sustained a minor injury as a bear, about 1 meter tall, scratched her face on a mountain in Aizu-Wakamatsu, Fukushima Prefecture, around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday.
She went to the mountain alone to gather wild vegetables.
About 30 minutes later, a male paramedic in his 30s, who rushed to rescue the woman, was bitten on his left ankle by a bear of similar size and also sustained a minor injury.
The Aizu-Wakamatsu Police Station is calling on local residents to exercise caution.
