3 Dead in Car Crash in Tunnel in Japan’s Yamagata

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The accident site where three people were killed Tuesday afternoon when a passenger car collided with a car in a tunnel on Yamagata Road in Yamagata Prefecture

Yamagata (Jiji Press)—Three people died after two cars collided in an expressway tunnel in Tsuruoka, Yamagata Prefecture, northeastern Japan, Tuesday.

The two cars caught fire after the collision in the Tamugimata Tunnel on the Yamagata Expressway, leaving two women and a boy dead, prefectural police said.

Two others were injured, but the injuries are not life-threatening, the police said.

The collision apparently occurred after one of the cars crossed the median line and veered into oncoming traffic.