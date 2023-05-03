Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
6 Cars Burned in Suspected Arson in Yokohama


The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:58 JST, May 3, 2023

An explosion at a Yokohama parking area was reported to police at about 5:10 a.m. on Wednesday by a man living in a condominium in the city’s Kanazawa Ward.

The fire was put out about an hour later, but six cars parked in the condo’s multi-story parking area were burned, according to the Kanazawa Police Station, No one was injured. The police are investigating the fire on suspicion of arson.

