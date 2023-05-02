Jack Ma, Alibaba Founder, Joins Tokyo College as Visiting Professor

Reuters file photo

Alibaba Group co-founder and executive chairman Jack Ma attends the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai in September 2018.

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., has joined Tokyo College, part of the University of Tokyo, as a visiting professor.

His term runs through Oct. 31, with the possibility the university will renew its invitation to him on an annual basis, the institution announced Monday.

Tokyo College was founded in 2019 “to serve as an interface between the University of Tokyo and overseas researchers and research institutions.”

Ma’s research focuses on sustainable agriculture and food production, while the university also expects him to “provide advice and support to the major research topics of Tokyo College” and “conduct joint research and projects” with the university’s researchers.