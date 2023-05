The Yomiuri Shimbun

The wreckage of a crashed Grand Self-Defense Force helicopter is brought to the surface of the sea off Miyako Island in Okinawa Prefecture on Tuesday.

Wreckage of the Ground Self-Defense Force helicopter that crashed into the sea off Miyako Island in Okinawa Prefecture was raised to the surface by a salvage vessel on Tuesday.

The chopper was carrying 10 personnel when it went missing on April 6.