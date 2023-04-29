Golden Week Vacationers Throng Japan’s Narita Airport

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Passengers are seen at Narita Airport in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, on Friday.

Narita Airport was packed with families and other travelers Saturday as people headed overseas for the Golden Week holiday period, which began on the day.

As of Saturday, arriving travelers were no longer required to present vaccination certificates and other documents following the ending of border control measures against COVID-19.

Narita International Airport Corp. estimates that some 565,100 passengers will pass through the airport from Friday to May 7, an about 470% increase on the same period last year. Departures are expected to peak on Saturday, while returns are expected to top out on May 7.

“It’s the first time I’ve gone abroad in four years,” said a 25-year-old office worker from Koshigaya in Saitama Prefecture. “I want to enjoy myself as much as possible.”