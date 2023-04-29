Reflective Floor Frames Spring Maples at Gunma Pref. Temple

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Visitors enjoy a view of young maples reflected in a polished, lacquered floor at Houtokuji Temple in Kiryu, Gunma Prefecture. The temple, which boasts more than 100 maple trees on its grounds, is famous for its spring greenery and autumn foliage. On Friday, numerous visitors came to the temple, where many of them bent themselves down low with their camera or smartphone, trying to snap a good photo of the inverted greenery. The main hall, which houses the lacquered floor, will be open to the public until May 14.