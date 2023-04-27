Tokyo, Neighboring Prefs to Curb on Ad Trucks

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

An ad truck is seen in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Officials in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures in Japan on Wednesday agreed to consider restrictions on the designs of trucks with brightly colored billboards.

They plan to consider rules that will cover a wide geographical area that go beyond prefectural borders.

“We need to work together to implement measures to create a good cityscape and to prevent any harm to the public.” said Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, who proposed such restrictions.

Outdoor advertisements, which include ad trucks, are subject to regulations based on ordinances from local governments.

For example, the Tokyo metropolitan government bans transportation ads that light up, due to concerns that such ads may negatively affect nearby drivers. It also screens the designs of such ads. But these restrictions only cover vehicles registered in Tokyo, leaving ad trucks from outside the capital frequently spotted in its entertainment districts.