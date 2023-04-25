Colorful Children’s Day Banners Prepared in Fukushima, Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun



A craftsman paints the deity Shoki, who repels evil, on a banner for Children’s Day in Sukagawa, Fukushima Prefecture. The banner is an example of local craftwork known as Sukagawa enobori (picture banner) that features colorful paintings of Shoki, samurai and heroic folklore characters such as Kintaro. The largest banners measure 6 meters high and 90 centimeters wide. “I make them with the wish that local children will grow with vigor,” said craftsman Shuji Ono, 68, the sixth-generation head of the Yoshinoya workshop in Sukagawa.