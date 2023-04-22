Search Resumes for Victims of Shiretoko Boat Tragedy 1 Year On

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Police officers and the coast guard search for missing victims in Rausu, Hokkaido, on Saturday.

Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of the sinking of the Kazu I sightseeing boat off the Shiretoko Peninsula in Hokkaido. There were no survivors among the 26 passengers and crew members.

Authorities from the 1st Regional Coast Guard Headquarters and Hokkaido prefectural police on Saturday began an intensive search for those who have not been found yet. The search will continue until Monday.

Four patrol boats scoured the waters around the peninsula while coast guard and police officers searched for the missing victims and their belongings on the eastern coastline on foot and by diving. Aerial searches were also conducted in hopes of uncovering new clues.

Drift ice covered the waters around the peninsula throughout the winter months, making this the first comprehensive search effort in the area since December.