Summer Weather Expected Across Much of Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Summer heat sees commuters with their jackets off and carrying parasols, near Tokyo Station in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday morning.

With a high pressure system hovering over the Japanese archipelago, temperatures are rising from western Japan to the Tohoku region, and highs above 25 C are expected in many places on Thursday.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the high in central Tokyo is expected to reach 26 C, weather more common to mid-June, with a sweat-inducing heat from morning.

Commuters were seen taking off their masks and jackets and wiping sweat from their foreheads as they walked near Tokyo Station in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday morning.

The temperature in Matsumoto, Nagano Prefecture, is expected to reach 30 C, marking the first day in the 30s in Honshu this year. Other expected highs include 29 C in Fukushima and Kyoto, and 27 C in Fukuoka.