Finance Ministry to Issue Kansai Expo Commemorative Coins

Photos courtesy of the Finance Ministry

Left: The front side of the ¥1,000 coin commemorating the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, Riht; The back side of the coin

The Finance Ministry will issue coins commemorating the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, ministry officials have said.

Some five coins with values ranging from ¥500 to ¥10,000 will be released on three separate dates before the opening of the expo. For the first date around late November, the ministry is planning to issue 50,000 silver coins worth ¥1,000.

The silver coins will be 40 millimeters in diameter and weigh 31.1 grams. Both sides of the coin will carry the expo logo, with the front side also bearing an illustration of the expo venue, the artificial island Yumeshima in Osaka. The sales price of the coin will be ¥13,800 including tax. It will be available only at the Japan Mint, which will accept orders from Aug. 8.