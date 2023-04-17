Two More Crew Members on GSDF Copter Likely Recovered

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Japan Coast Guard patrol ship Harimizu, left, floats by Maritime Self-Defense Force submarine rescue vessel Chihaya, during a process believed to moving the recovered bodies on Sunday.

What appeared to be two more crew members from a Ground Self-Defense Force helicopter that went missing in Okinawa Prefecture were recovered on Monday, according to Defense Ministry sources.

Two other crew members had previously been recovered on Sunday and were later confirmed dead. The GSDF UH-60JA multipurpose helicopter was carrying 10 people, including Lt. Gen. Yuichi Sakamoto of the GSDF’s 8th Division, when it disappeared from radar on April 6.