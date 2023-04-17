Salmon Sushi, Local Wine Served at G7 Foreign Ministers Working Dinner

The Prince Karuizawa

KARUIZAWA, Nagano Prefecture — Sushi using salmon from the region was among the Nagano Prefecture delicacies served at a working dinner of the Group of Seven foreign ministers on Sunday in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture.

The dinner began with an appetizer of tofu, with sesame seeds, strawberries and Kyoho grapes, all locally grown, followed by the main course of Shinshu salmon sushi and other items. It was washed down with local wine and sake.

The G7 ministers’ meeting will continue through Tuesday.