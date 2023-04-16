- GENERAL NEWS
Possible Missing Japan GSDF Helicopter, Bodies Found on Seabed near Miyako Island
14:26 JST, April 16, 2023
The Ground Self-Defense Force announced Sunday it had found what appeared to be a missing GSDF helicopter and the bodies of personnel inside the aircraft on the seabed near Miyako Island, Okinawa Prefecture.
Self-Defense Forces saturation divers confirmed the find visually on the day.
The GSDF UH-60JA multipurpose helicopter was carrying 10 people, including Lt. Gen. Yuichi Sakamoto of the GSDF’s 8th Division, when it disappeared from radar on April 6.
