Possible Missing Japan GSDF Helicopter, Bodies Found on Seabed near Miyako Island

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The submarine rescue vessel Chihaya operates in the sea off Miyako Island, Okinawa Prefecture, on Saturday.

The Ground Self-Defense Force announced Sunday it had found what appeared to be a missing GSDF helicopter and the bodies of personnel inside the aircraft on the seabed near Miyako Island, Okinawa Prefecture.

Self-Defense Forces saturation divers confirmed the find visually on the day.

The GSDF UH-60JA multipurpose helicopter was carrying 10 people, including Lt. Gen. Yuichi Sakamoto of the GSDF’s 8th Division, when it disappeared from radar on April 6.