11 Injured as Danjiri Float Overturns in Osaka

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A danjiri float is removed from the scene of an accident in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, on Sunday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:50 JST, April 16, 2023

A danjiri float overturned Sunday morning injuring 11 people in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, the Sakai City Fire Department said.

According to the department, three people were seriously injured and taken to hospital. The accident occurred at around 9 a.m.

