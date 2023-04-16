- GENERAL NEWS
11 Injured as Danjiri Float Overturns in Osaka
13:50 JST, April 16, 2023
A danjiri float overturned Sunday morning injuring 11 people in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, the Sakai City Fire Department said.
According to the department, three people were seriously injured and taken to hospital. The accident occurred at around 9 a.m.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Model Jessica Michibata Held for Alleged MDMA Possession
-
Japan Law Takes Effect to Get Cyclists to Wear Helmets, Faces Uphill Battle
-
Double-flowered Cherry Blossoms Reach Peak in Central Tokyo Park
-
Tokyoites Brave Rain to View Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom
-
River Boat in Kyoto Capsizes, One Crewman Dead
JN ACCESS RANKING