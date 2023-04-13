Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
Yellow Dust Observed in Central Tokyo for 1st Time in 2 Years

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Buildings in Setagaya Ward, Tokyo, are obscured by yellow dust on Thursday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:55 JST, April 13, 2023

Yellow dust was observed in central Tokyo on Thursday morning for the first time in two years, as a haze from continental Asia continued to drift over a wide area from Kyushu to Hokkaido.

Yellow dust was last observed in Tokyo in May 2021.

With the haze expected to continue through Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency urged people to be cautious when driving in poor-visibility conditions and while outdoors.

Yellow dust was observed in 10 cities nationwide including Fukuoka, Osaka, Nagoya, Tokyo, Sendai and Sapporo by 10 a.m. Thursday. In central Tokyo, buildings in the distance were seen in a white haze.

