- GENERAL NEWS
Steroids Found in Health Tea Sold in Japan For Hay Fever Relief
16:21 JST, April 13, 2023
Steroids have been detected in a health tea sold to relieve hay fever symptoms, the National Consumer Affairs Center has announced on Wednesday.
The center used a mail order website to purchase Jamu Tea Black — sold by Osaka-based Kohjuku — and upon testing, found it contained 3 micrograms per gram of dexamethasone, a type of steroid ingredient that is known to have side effects such as exacerbating infections and causing convulsions, it said.
The center was alerted to the product in January, when a doctor made contact to report an abnormality in the blood test of a female patient who had consumed the tea.
The woman’s test results reportedly improved after she stopped drinking the product.
When contacted, a person at Kohjuku said, “The person in charge is not available and cannot answer to your questions.”
The center asked the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry and the Consumer Affairs Agency to provide guidance to the operator, as selling a product containing dexamethasone without a license may violate the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Device Law.
The center urges people who use the product to visit a medical institution and consult with a doctor.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Model Jessica Michibata Held for Alleged MDMA Possession
-
Japan Law Takes Effect to Get Cyclists to Wear Helmets, Faces Uphill Battle
-
Tokyoites Brave Rain to View Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom
-
Double-flowered Cherry Blossoms Reach Peak in Central Tokyo Park
-
River Boat in Kyoto Capsizes, One Crewman Dead
JN ACCESS RANKING
- China Plans to Ban Exports of Rare Earth Magnet Tech
- China Calls on Japan to Not Join U.S. ‘Encirclement’
- Model Jessica Michibata Held for Alleged MDMA Possession
- Walking 8,000 Steps Twice a Week Reduces Mortality Risk
- Zelenskyy Urges Unified Front by International Community Against Russia’s Aggression