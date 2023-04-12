- GENERAL NEWS
Japan’s Population Falls for 12th Consecutive Year
18:03 JST, April 12, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan’s population, including non-Japanese residents, declined by 556,000, or 0.44%, from a year before to 124,947,000 as of Oct. 1 last year, down for the 12th consecutive year, the internal affairs ministry said Wednesday.
Of the total, Japanese nationals accounted for 122,031,000, down by 750,000, or 0.61%. The decline accelerated for the 11th straight year to mark the largest figure since the statistics began in 1950.
By prefecture, Tokyo enjoyed a rebound in its population, while Okinawa saw its population shrink for the first time since its return to Japanese administration in 1972.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- China Plans to Ban Exports of Rare Earth Magnet Tech
- China Calls on Japan to Not Join U.S. ‘Encirclement’
- Model Jessica Michibata Held for Alleged MDMA Possession
- Walking 8,000 Steps Twice a Week Reduces Mortality Risk
- Zelenskyy Urges Unified Front by International Community Against Russia’s Aggression