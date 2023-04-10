New Daytime Parade to Mark Tokyo Disneyland’s 40th Anniversary

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A new parade to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Tokyo Disneyland is shown to the press on Monday at the theme park in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture.

A new daytime parade commemorating the 40th anniversary of Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, will begin on Saturday.

The parade, “Disney Harmony in Color,” was shown to the press on Monday.

It is the first time for the colorful procession to be renewed in five years and will be conducted once a day.

In addition to such popular Disney icons as Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, characters from the movie “Wreck-It Ralph” will also appear in the parade.