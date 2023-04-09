- GENERAL NEWS
Human Reportedly Floating Near Where GSDF Chopper Disappeared
9:32 JST, April 9, 2023
MIYAKOJIMA, Okinawa (Jiji Press) — Local firefighting authorities received a report from the Self-Defense Forces at around 7:40 p.m. Saturday that a human was floating near the northern shore of Irabu Island in the city of Miyakojima, Okinawa Prefecture.
The Miyakojima Coast Guard Office received a similar report from the Ground Self-Defense Force and is working to confirm the report.
On Thursday, a GSDF helicopter with 10 people on board went missing near the northern coast of the island.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING