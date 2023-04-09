Human Reportedly Floating Near Where GSDF Chopper Disappeared

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A Japan Coast Guard helicopter searches for a missing person with a searchlight on the surface of the sea at Saturday night on Irabu Island in Miyakojima, Okinawa Prefecture.

MIYAKOJIMA, Okinawa (Jiji Press) — Local firefighting authorities received a report from the Self-Defense Forces at around 7:40 p.m. Saturday that a human was floating near the northern shore of Irabu Island in the city of Miyakojima, Okinawa Prefecture.

The Miyakojima Coast Guard Office received a similar report from the Ground Self-Defense Force and is working to confirm the report.

On Thursday, a GSDF helicopter with 10 people on board went missing near the northern coast of the island.