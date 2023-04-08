Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
  • GENERAL NEWS

Double-flowered Cherry Blossoms Reach Peak in Central Tokyo Park

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Visitors taking photographs at Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, on Friday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:25 JST, April 8, 2023

Visitors admire cherry blossoms and take photographs at Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, on Friday. According to the office that manages the garden, the yaezakura cherry tree variety, a type of double-flowered blossom, began to bloom about a week earlier than in average years. Weather conditions permitting, the blossoms will remain at their peak until around the middle of the month.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING