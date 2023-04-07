Payments at 2025 Osaka Expo to Be Limited to Cashless

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Image of Osaka Expo

Osaka (Jiji Press)—The 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka will accept only cashless payments, including those using credit cards and quick response, or QR, codes, it was announced Thursday.

The policy is aimed at avoiding congestion at registers and reducing human contact to lower infection risk.

It is the first time for payments at a world exposition to be limited to cashless, according to the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, which manages the Osaka Expo.

Prepaid cards will be available for visitors who do not have cashless payment means, such as students and elderly people.

The association also plans to launch a smartphone-based e-money app for visitors to use for shopping.

The app users will be given rewards, such as those allowing them to join experimental programs during the Osaka Expo, depending on their usage ranks.

The event, scheduled to run for six months from April 2025, is forecast to attract 28.2 million visitors.